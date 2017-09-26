Video: Birthday wish helps homeless animals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WRCB) Instead of getting birthday presents, one Tennessee girl collected donations for one of her favorite organizations.

“Because I love animals,” Matilda Sears said as she played with cats at the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga.

“Kittens need homes,” Matilda said, “They can’t just stay here forever.”

Before finding a home, many pets come to the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga.

Matilda turned 7 on Aug. 14. At her birthday party, she asked her friends not to buy her birthday presents, but to bring donation for HES instead.

Dog food, cat food, treats, toys, and a cat condo were among the many donations Matilda dropped off.

“I gave them a lot of food, and toys to play with, and kitty litter,” Matilda said.

HES has been helping take in pets evacuated from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Just last week, the shelter brought in nearly 50 new animals.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2yBEHLI

