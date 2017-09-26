Video: Alabama Senate candidate pulls gun at rally

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (NBC) –Today, Tuesday, voters in Alabama go to the polls to select a republican in the race to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by now Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

On Monday, night candidate Roy Moore criticized his opponent for what he calls are fake ads distorting his position on various issues including gun rights.

In response the front runner brandished a revolver during his final campaign rally in the city of Fairhope.

Moore said, “It’s been very hard for my wife and myself to whither two, nearly three, months of negative ads that we couldn’t answer with money because we didn’t have it. Ads that were completely false. (Saying) That I don’t believe in the Second Amendment. I believe in the Second Amendment.”

Roy is running against Luther Strange who was appointed to Session’s Senate seat for the remainder of his term.