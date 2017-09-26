JUST IN: Senate Republicans abandon Obamacare repeal effort

Mitch McConnell
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. meets with reporters on Capitol Hill Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – After a last-ditch effort by Senate Republicans to scrap Obamacare, Republican Senators today announced that there will be no vote on the Graham-Cassidy bill.

“Since we don’t have the votes, we will postpone that vote,” says Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

Sen. Cassidy and Sen. Lindsey Graham have spent weeks building and selling the GOP’s new approach to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

But following a Senate Finance Committee meeting on Monday, Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ announced her decision to oppose the GOP bill.

Collins’ decision joined that of a small, but pivotal cluster of Republicans against the measure, leaving the effort all but dead.

She was the third Republican to go on the record as opposing the bill, and Sen. Mitch McConnell could only afford to lose two Republican votes to pass the legislation.

Sen. Graham says they will revisit health care after taxes and give more time and attention to a health care replacement.

“Well it took 18 months to pass Obamacare, it’s going to take a while to repeal it,” says Sen. Graham.

Republican Senators say they will return with a bill called Graham-Heller-Cassidy-Johnson.

