Police ID victim in fatal shooting in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office,  on Sept. 24, deputies responded to the Goldwire Community Center located on Stillwell Clyo Road in reference to a possible shooting incident.

Upon their arrival, deputies discovered 22-year old Cameron Anthony Edwards, was dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say at least two other people present suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were treated and released.

This is an on going investigation by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. If you have information on this case, call their office at (912)-754-3449.

