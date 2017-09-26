Parents and teachers react to SCCPSS board meeting gone awry

SAVANNAH, GA – A Board of Education meeting over proposed make-up days sparked angry reactions from parents and teachers on social media.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School board meeting was held Monday night to approve the proposed make-up dates for schools. Students have missed seven school days due to the eclipse and the hurricane.

Many parents and teachers had previously expressed their concerns about missing vacation days to make up the time. Although the school board only approved three make-up days in October and November, many parents left the board meeting upset.

“The vast majority of people want to come to school these days, they want to send their kids, they’re not taking Caribbean cruises,” said Julie Wade, District 1.

Mother of three, Allison Pence, told News 3, “[the board member’s tone] wasn’t respectful at all, and we want to teach our children to be respectful to our teachers, we as parents do, so I don’t understand why a governing body for those teachers is not held to that same standard.”

Theresa Watson, President of the Federation of Teachers, also admonished the board for categorizing teachers as “whiny” and “complaining about lost days.”

“When you have not set foot in a classroom, don’t know what it takes to teach children from day to day, and you speculate from information that you have probably heard from someone or read in a book, it’s totally different,” Watson said.

Watson also told News 3 that she hopes the committee will consider this situation when planning the schedule for the next school term.

Watch the full board meeting below: