Our Hometown: Lowcountry Annie Oakley’s Charity Clays After Party

While they love shooting sporting clays for fun, the Lowcountry Annie Oakleys also give back whenever possible.

This weekend, the organization is holding a benefit to raise money for the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital.

Their third annual Lowcountry Annie Oakleys Charity Clays Tournament & After Party takes place this Friday, September 29, at the Forest City Gun Club.

You’re invited to join them after the tournament as they support the region’s only children’s hospital serving the area from Charleston to Jacksonville.

Come on out to enjoy a night of fine food, drinks and music while bidding on exclusive auction items.

The after party, awards and cocktail reception takes place from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Tickets are $25 and includes drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres by Cotton and Rye.

Click here for more information.: