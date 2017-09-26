ONLY ON 3: Couple survives Hurricane Irma on Virgin Islands

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just two days before Hurricane Maria ripped through the Virgin Islands, one couple made their way back to Savannah.

But before their trip back, Allen Larkin and his girlfriend Meghan Evans had to ride out Hurricane Irma on the islands.

“It was first white out where you couldn’t see anything outside,” says Larkin, “The power is off, the cell phone service is down and you know this is really happening and you’ve lost all communication with everybody and you have no idea what’s going on.”

Larkin says it was too late and to expensive to leave the Virgin Islands before the storm, so they rented a house and invited ten others to stay with them.

They padded the doors and prepared for the first hit from the storm.

“It sounded like a train was coming through, and the pressure made you drop to your knees and hold your ears,” Evans recalls.

They both survived without injury, but there was still a great deal of destruction leftover.

Larkin and Evans spent 11 more days on the island without power before taking a private plane to Puerto Rico. They reached the U.S. two days before Hurricane Maria hit.

But Larkin hopes to head back as soon as possible to help.

“We’re going to go back as soon as we’re able to help our neighbors out, help the people out that we need to, probably get back help house people if we need to, whatever it takes,” he says.

There are several ways you can help those affected by the hurricanes:

Go Fund Me for Irma relief supplies: https://www.gofundme.com/4edz2io

Explore Virgin Islands: https://explorevirginislands.worldsecuresystems.com/usvi-hurricane-donations

VI Strong: https://vistrong.org/

Nexstar Disaster Relief: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/nexstar-pub