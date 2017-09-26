Metro seeks to identify armed robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Robbery Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at the Walgreens in the 700 block of E. Derenne Avenue on September 24.

Metro officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the store in reference to an armed robbery call. A male suspect reportedly entered the store, pointed a gun at a store clerk and demanded various items.

The clerk complied and the suspect left the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s, standing around 5’8”. During the incident, he wore a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a black backpack, black gloves, glasses and a black hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to detectives at (912) 525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.