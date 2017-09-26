Meeting set for tonight to discuss fate of Thunderbolt Library

Related Coverage Community speaks out on potential closing of Thunderbolt Library

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In July, Live Oak Public Libraries, which operates the Thunderbolt Library, wanted to vote to close the library due to needed repairs. The announcement came as a shock to the city and groups voiced their support to keep the library open.

According to Live Oak Public Libraries, repairs needed will cost more than $100,000. Also, the library has more than $130,000 per year in operating costs.

Interim Regional Director of the library system said the city of Thunderbolt owns the building.

In July, the board decided to defer the vote after hearing from Thunderbolt’s mayor and neighbors who say the library is an integral part of their lives.

Today, Tuesday Sept. 26, there is an action item on the board’s agenda set to potentially vote on the fate of the library. The meeting is open to the public before a potential vote takes place and there will be time for public comment.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. in the board room of the Bull Street Library at 2002 Bull Street.