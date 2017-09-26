Glynn County PD offers reward for info on fatal hit and run

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the death of an 18-year-old.

Tashara Culbreath was found deceased on U.S. Hwy 17 just South of Palmera Lane on September 16 at 6:00 a.m.

Culbreath died from injuries as a result of what appears to be a hit and run accident.

The investigation, led by Georgia State Patrol, has revealed that Culbreath was in the area of the crash location around 8:30 p.m. the night before.

Interim Chief John Powell today announced a $2,500 reward for information on the incident.

“The Georgia State Patrol, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and Glynn County Police Department are working collectively to solve this heinous crime,” Powel said, adding “The Glynn County Police Department is committed to using any means possible to assist the State Patrol in bringing the person or persons responsible for Miss Culbreath’s death to justice.”

Anyone with information regarding Culbreath’s death is encouraged to contact officials:

Georgia State Patrol Post #23 at 912-262-2480

Glynn County Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333

David Moore at 912-278-2905