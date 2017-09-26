Ft. Stewart soldiers deploying to Puerto Rico to help in Maria aftermath

SAVANNAH, Ga. – As thousands in Puerto Rico continue cry out for help following Hurricane Maria, local soldiers are stepping up to aid those in their darkest hour.

On Tuesday, 20 members of the Army’s 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, including three Puerto Ricans, left Fort Stewart in order to be deployed from Hunter Army Airfield to join in the support mission on the ground in Puerto Rico.

The organization has participated in every recovery operation to date this hurricane season thus far.

Loading supplies and personal on a C-17, the crew’s mission is to establish radio and internet communications to FEMA and other disaster first responders.

“This is what we do,” Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Indira Rice Donegan said. “So it’s really all about the opportunity to ensure that we can bring that support and show our level of professionalism when it’s truly needed. And to do it for fellow Americans that’s the best.”

The battalion does not have a set return date but is set to provide on the ground support until further notice.