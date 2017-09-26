Free Mammograms Offered for Qualifying Women

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP) and St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography Program will be offering mammogram screenings for women who meet the eligibility guidelines.

Eligible women can be screened Tuesday, October 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chatham County Health Department (1602 Drayton Street).

Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are 40-64 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive a screening mammogram at no cost.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted. To make an appointment, call (912) 356-2946.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Free Mammograms Offered for Qualifying Women

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s