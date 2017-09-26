Fmr. VP of WSAV, ‘Mack’ Humpidge, dies at age 87

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Herbert McLin “Mack” Humpidge, former Vice President of WSAV Television and longtime resident of Wilmington Island, passed away Friday, Sept. 22 at his home.

He was born in Fort Myers, Florida and moved to Savannah in 1940. He was a Charter Member of the Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church where he sang in the church choir and served three times as an Elder. He graduated from Savannah High School and held a Master’s Degree in Advertising from the University of Alabama. He served with the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps. in Washington, D.C. during the Korean War.

He joined the staff of WSAV-TV when they signed on the air in 1956 and worked as the General Sales Manager and later as Vice President of Sales and Programs until the station was sold in 1978.

He opened Mack Advertising Club and handled the advertising and public relations for all area McDonald’s Restaurants for 8 years.

Photo from Broadcasting Telecasting Magazine, Sept. 17, 1956 issue

He was past president of the Savannah Advertising Club and won their Hadley B. Cammack Award for outstanding excellence in advertising. He was a member of the Downtown Rotary Club, the Savannah Yacht Club, the Wilmington Island Golf Resort and a member of the Savannah Camellia Society.

He is survived by his sister-in-law Mrs. Robert W. Humpidge of Jacksonville; two nieces Mrs. Lisa R. Connor of Jacksonville Beach and Ms. Dena H. Denbo of Peoria, IL.

The memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church conducted by Rev. Andy Meeker. Burial will be private.

Remembrances: Wilmington island Presbyterian Church, 450 N. Cromwell Road, Savannah, Ga. 31410.

For more information, go to foxandweeks.com