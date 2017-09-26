Disaster Recovery Center opens in Liberty County

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A disaster recovery center is set to open in Liberty County today, Tuesday.

FEMA will help answer any questions as well as help those applying for assistance. The center will be at the Liberty County Community Complex on Oglethorpe Highway in Midway.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Georgia Representative Buddy Carter says he is extremely happy citizens will have this important resource as we work to rebuild