Breaking News: NCAA coaches among 10 charged with fraud, corruption

NEW YORK (AP) – Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.

The coaches work at Oklahoma State, Auburn University, Arizona and the University of Southern California. They were among 10 people charged in New York City federal court.

Lamont Evans, associate head coach for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Chuck Person, associate head coach for the Auburn University Tigers, Emanuel “Book” Richardson, assistant coach for the Arizona Wildcats and Anthony “Tony” Bland, assistant head coach of the University of Southern California Trojans, were all named in the complaint.

From left, Tony Bland, Emanuel Richardson, Lamont Evans and Chuck Person. AP; Getty Images

Others included managers, financial advisers and representatives of a major international sportswear company. The details will be discussed at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

In court papers, prosecutors said the FBI has since 2015 been investigating the criminal influence of money on coaches and student-athletes who participate in intercollegiate basketball governed by the NCAA. They said the probe has revealed numerous instances of bribes paid by athlete advisers, including financial advisers and associate basketball coaches, to assistant and associate basketball coaches to exert influence over student athletes.