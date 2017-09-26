Board votes to close Thunderbolt Library, move operations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Board of Trustees at the Live Oak Public Libraries voted Tuesday to move library operations from the Thunderbolt Library to the Islands Library on Johnny Mercer Blvd.

This will take effect on October 26, 2017.

The Board cited the cost of maintaining the building and funding standard operations of the facility as the reason for the decision.

They assure that staff members will not lose his or her job as a result of the decision.

“I see this not as a door closing, but as a door opening,” says Board Chair Charlotte Welch, “The Town of Thunderbolt, as the owner of the land and building, has the ability to use this facility to suit the needs of their citizens. Live Oak Public Libraries would welcome the opportunity to provide outreach programs and services.”

The Thunderbolt location resides 2.8 miles from the Islands Library.