Volunteers needed to help install sand fences on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Volunteers are needed to help install sand fences in an effort to promote plant growth and rebuild dunes damaged by Hurricanes Matthew and Irma.

Tybee Island Beach Task Force and the Department of Public Works will be leading the restoration effort on Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and/or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The sand dune site targeted for this first effort is located near Gulick Avenue.

Volunteers will help dig holes for fence posts, stretch fencing between those posts and then place marsh wrack against the fencing to promote natural plant growth.

Water and snacks will be provided, but volunteers are asked to bring posthole diggers, gloves, sunscreen, hats, sunglasses and appropriate work clothes,

Temporary parking passes will be issued by the city while volunteers are working.

Sand fencing will help trap sand that blows up into the dunes from the beach where it is deposited. The fencing will also help promote the growth of specific dune plants which will help hold onto loose sand.

After sand fences are installed, sand movement will be monitored, plant growth recorded and the overall project results shared with other island communities.

For more information, volunteers can contact Cath Lewis at 912-660-6896, clewis@cityoftybee.org or Dr. Shawn Gillen at 912-472-5070, sgillen@cityoftybee.org.