Video: Thousands attempt to adopt puppy abandoned at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (CNN) –The story of a puppy found abandoned at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas went viral over the summer.

Now, that dog is about to have a forever family.

It’s this image that broke the country’s heart.

A puppy abandoned at the Las Vegas airport with a handwritten note.

It says: “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight.”

The owner says she had no other option.

Patricia Montano, Chewy’s foster parent, said, “He had a pretty good bump on the side of his head he also had some pain in his jaw. When I was driving him to the emergency vet, he yawned and there was just this gut wrenching scream.”

Three months later, Chewy is now happy and healthy.

Chewy’s story garnered international attention from the Washington Post to People Magazine and the BBC.

Thousands of people wanting to adopt him.

Montano said, “I think his story was what touched everybody.”

Now Chewy is finally about to be adopted by a local family. Their identities being kept secret for now.

Patricia just wants everyone to know there are resources out there like Noah’s Animal House, a boarding house that keep sheltered women and children near their pets.

“I think he really set the stage for people to talk about domestic violence.”

As for Chewy’s original owner — the one who left that heartbreaking note. She hasn’t been found.

“No she never came forward and I can see why — she was really in a horrible situation. I could see why she didn’t come forward but I think she’s seen that he’s okay and he’s a happy boy.”

The rescue that’s been taking care of Chewy these past few months is hosting a fundraiser this coming Saturday.

Chewy will be there.