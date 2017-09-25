To kneel or stand? Some local vets have something to say

You probably don’t have to be a football fan to know what I am talking about if I ask “to stand or to kneel?”

Sunday, many NFL players and some owners showed solidarity before televised games were about to begin in terms of remarks President Trump made about how players should conduct themselves during the national anthem. Trump said anyone kneeling should be fired.

Sunday however, some players did kneel and received support from teammates who locked arms with each other and owners. The message from players and owners seemed to be we support our own.

Jim Vejar, a Vietnam Vet who lives in Savannah disagrees with the stance. “Right now it’s a representation of us kneeling versus Trump who is Tweeting,” said Vejar.

Vejar doubts that most players who locked arms or some who knelt Sunday had been involved in the “kneeling protest” before this weekend. The kneeling began last year by then San Francisco 49er’s quarterback Colin Kaepernick who said he was trying to draw attention to the deaths of young African American men (many unarmed) by law enforcement in recent years.

While Vehar supports the right of dissent, he just thinks the NFL is hurting the country. “They don’t see the big picture, the whole big picture of patriotism or who they’re affecting by it and by the divisiveness they can create in the country,” he said.

Vehar was 27 back in the 1960’s when he went to Vietnam for his first tour. Ironically, he was likely the same age as some football players who knelt down on Sunday. But Vejar says the national anthem is special to him and believes it should be to all of us. “This is a symbol of our nation, the anthem is paying respect to the entire nation.”

Vejar says he believes the original cause for the kneeling protest, i.e. deaths of innocent young African Americans is a just cause. He just doesn’t’ think football players are making much headway with what they’re doing.

“Don’t tear the nation down and disrespect the country it’s not the country, it’s something that’s occurring , something some people are doing,” said Vejar. “Our country doesn’t support this, 90 percent of the people do not support the idea of going out and shooting somebody. So consequently, why don’t we build it back up again and say let’s stand behind the flag? Let’s stop the shooting, let’s stop this sort of thing and build some patriotism toward our country,”

We heard from many vets on Facebook who agreed with Vejar, but also from some who did not. One woman said as a veteran, she had fought for everyone and that you “can’t tell people to stand or kneel and if we do, we take away what the flag and freedom represents.”

Another woman wrote that she and her husband had both served in combat (her two tours, her husband five tours.) She said they “both support the right of players to kneel.”

She also said neither she nor her husband “agreed with the KKK in Charlottseville but it was still within their rights to protest.”