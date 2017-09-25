Police seek suspect in sexual assault of teen near Wheaton Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a sexual assault that occurred in the 1600 block of Wheaton Street on Sept. 23.

The 16-year-old female victim told detectives she accepted a ride from a man she did not know, who then drove her to the 1600 block of Wheaton Street and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a tall black male in his mid-20s. He had long dreadlocks that he wore in a ponytail and tattoos on both arms. He was driving a red sedan with tinted windows and silver rims.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at (912) 525-3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.