Parent University expands to reach more parents, help students succeed in school

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

Preparing kids to reach their full potential takes everyone’s effort.
Parent University has been bringing families and schools closer together since 1999.
The nonprofit organization is now gearing up for its first session of the school year with new presenters, more classes and resources, and activities for younger and older learners alike.

Parent U Executive Director, Michael O’Neal and Savannah Early Childhood Foundation President, Paul Fisher, join the conversation with more.

Event Details:
Parent University Fall Session
Saturday, October 28
9 am – 1:30 pm
Savannah High School
400 Pennsylvania Avenue
FREE childcare, FREE lunch, door prizes
parentu.sccpss.com

