Our Hometown: Puppy Palooza takes over Wilmington Island Farmer’s Market

This weekend, join The Wilmington Island Farmers’ Market as they host Puppy Palooza!

It’s a fundraiser for the Southeastern Guide Dog–an association that raises, trains and provides lifetime care for service dogs.

You’ll have a chance to interact with adorable puppies at the kissing booth, the hug hub and selfie station.

Pet owners can bring their own puppy for pampering.

There’s also a chance to bid on a puppy product basket filled with items from your fur baby’s favorite local stores.

Kids can cuddle with puppies during story time, creating canine-themed crafts and accessorizing with puppy tattoos.

There will also be food and handcrafted items available for purchase.

The event is free and open to the public.

It all takes place from 9 am to 1 pm, Saturday, September 30 at Islands High School –170 Whitemarsh Island Road.