SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Thunderbolt early Sunday morning.

Residents at a home on Bannon Street say they woke up around 2 a.m. to a house filled with smoke.

“It burned it up pretty good,” said one resident. “I could see where if they hadn’t gotten here in another ten minutes the whole house would have been going.”

He believes the fire started after food was left cooking on the stove.

Everyone made it out of the home safely.