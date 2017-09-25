North Korea accuses Trump of “declaring war”

By Published:

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – Tension with North Korea has hit a new high after foreign minister Ri Yong Ho on Monday accused President Trump of “declaring war.”

This is in reference to a tweet that Trump sent over the weekend stating that “they won’t be around much longer!”

This comes just days after American jets flew provocatively close to the North Korean coast.

Foreign minister Ri Yong Ho claims North Korea now has the right to retaliate by downing U.S. Bombers in self-defense — even those in international airspace.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later said the accusation that the U.S. has declared war is “absurd.”

Trump said in a speech last week to the U.N. General Assembly that “we will have no choice but to totally destroy” North Korea if the U.S. is forced to defend itself.

