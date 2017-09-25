Maria: Death toll in Puerto Rico rises to 16

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – The government of Puerto Rico says the death toll from Hurricane Maria on the island is now 16, and that brings the overall toll across the Caribbean to 49 lives lost.

Authorities say the deaths have occurred across Puerto Rico from the effects of the Category 4 storm that devastated the island.

The figure of 16 deaths was reported by Gov. Ricardo Rossello on Monday amid local media reports of additional deaths.

Rossello told reporters Monday that his government has now been in touch with mayors throughout the island and is working to bring water and food to isolated communities that were cut off by the storm.