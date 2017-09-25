Maria: Death toll in Puerto Rico rises to 16

The Associated Press Published:
A completely ruined house is seen in El Negro community a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph (195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – The government of Puerto Rico says the death toll from Hurricane Maria on the island is now 16, and that brings the overall toll across the Caribbean to 49 lives lost.

Authorities say the deaths have occurred across Puerto Rico from the effects of the Category 4 storm that devastated the island.

The figure of 16 deaths was reported by Gov. Ricardo Rossello on Monday amid local media reports of additional deaths.

Rossello told reporters Monday that his government has now been in touch with mayors throughout the island and is working to bring water and food to isolated communities that were cut off by the storm.

