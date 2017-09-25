Local restaurant is collecting donations for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

SAVANNAH, GA – The “Puerto Rico Restaurant” in Savannah is collecting donations to send to Puerto Rico.

Juan Melendez and Joan Carrasquillo, owners of the restaurant, are collecting water bottles, canned goods, new or worn clothing and other tangible items that people can use immediately.

“We want to make sure everything we can do right now to help our Puerto Rico, our beautiful island, is done. No matter what you can bring, it’s good for me. You bring just one can for me and it’s like 100. We need everything,” said Melendez.

Melendez and Carrasquillo will drive the truck down to Orlando on Sunday to give to the Coordinadora de Apoyo Solidaridad y Ayuda, or CASA organization to take to Puerto Rico.

Melendez told News 3 that he doesn’t care who receives the supplies, as long as they go to people in need.

“Mainly in Puerto Rico someone needs your shoes, someone needs your dress someone needs your t-shirt, it doesn’t mean to be in dime condition, come on. bring them, we accept everything. We’re humble. We don’t care, one thing is huge for us. Only thing we’re proud is with our heritage,” said Melendez.

The Puerto Rico Restaurant is accepting donations

Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The restaurant is located at: 310 East Montgomery Cross Road. The restaurant will be closed on Sunday.