WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — The son-in-law of President Trump and Senior White House Adviser, Jared Kushner, used a private e-mail account to talk to White House officials.

His lawyer said in a statement Sunday that less than 100 e-mails went through this account from January to August.

The lawyer also said any “non-personal” e-mails were forwarded to Kushner’s official account and preserved as required by federal law.

According to Kushner’s legal team, the e-mails on his private account were usually news articles or political commentary.

And Kushner typically only used the account if someone contacted him first.

Sources previously told CNN that White House lawyers discussed Kushner stepping down to ease legal controversy surrounding the Russia probe.

White House officials have denied those reports.