Hilton Head Island to expand Beach Renourishment Project after Irma

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WSAV) – As Hurricane Maria headed north in the Atlantic Ocean, crews working on Hilton Head Island’s Beach Renourishment Project pulled their equipment back to safety, yet again. They did the same just weeks prior as Irma headed north. Scott Liggett, the project manager, said Maria will only be a time delay for the project, but Irma did her own damage.

“Due to the erosion of the dune, we ended up losing about 20 to 50 feet of landward recession and then maybe 1-3 feet of platform loss… there on the south end of the island in particular,” Liggett said.

They town’s been working on renoushing the beaches for about 3 decades, but Matthew created the project they’re currently working on. The initial contract was $3.8 million dollars.

Irma added $600,000 in damage to the project that originally only focused on the south end of the island.

“The initial project foot print…. on the very south end of Hilton Head Island, adjacent to Sea Pines,” said Liggett, “Roughly 10,000 feet in length, this is the project that we began in the middle of August.”

Now they’re looking at doubling the Beach Renourishment Project, moving further north to South Forest Beach.

“The intent is to try to recreate or restore pre-Matthew conditions to both the dune and the beach front there along about 10,000 feet of shoreline, potentially 20,000 feet if the project is in fact expanded,” Liggett said.

The project is currently funded by the island’s beach preservation fee collected from residents. Liggett said expanding the project could cost up to $5,000 dollars, but if it does pass, he expects to pull the money from “unallocated funds” in the town’s budget.