Georgia college student shot to death off campus

MOUNT VERNON, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting in Mount Vernon, Georgia leaves a college student dead.

Police are searching for answers in the death of Stevenson Derival, a student at Brewton-Parker College.

Witnesses say he was shot several times early Sunday morning during an incident that happened off campus.

We’re told Derival is from Decatur, Georgia.

The school’s president posted a message on their Facebook page saying everyone is shocked and broken-hearted over the tragedy.



Mount Vernon Police and the GBI are investigating this incident.