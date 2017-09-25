Georgia college student shot to death off campus

By Published:

MOUNT VERNON, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting in Mount Vernon, Georgia leaves a college student dead.
Police are searching for answers in the death of Stevenson Derival, a student at Brewton-Parker College.
Witnesses say he was shot several times early Sunday morning during an incident that happened off campus.
We’re told Derival is from Decatur, Georgia.

The school’s president posted a message on their Facebook page saying everyone is shocked and broken-hearted over the tragedy.


Mount Vernon Police and the GBI are investigating this incident.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s