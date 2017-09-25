Georgia college student shot to death off campus

MOUNT VERNON, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting in Mount Vernon, Georgia leaves a college student dead.
Police are searching for answers in the death of Stevenson Derival, a student at Brewton-Parker College.
Witnesses say he was shot several times early Sunday morning during an incident that happened off campus.
We’re told Derival is from Decatur, Georgia.
The school’s president posted a message on their Facebook page saying everyone is shocked and broken-hearted over the tragedy.
Mount Vernon Police and the GBI are investigating this incident.