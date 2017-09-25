FEMA disaster assistance available on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open on Tybee Island to assist Hurricane Irma survivors.

The center is set up at the YMCA Gym on 5th Street and is staffed by representatives of the State of Georgia, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Hours of operations are as follows:

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Victims can speak with disaster recovery personnel about their challenges recovering from the storm, get started on applying for SBA low-interest disaster loans, receive helpful recover information and discuss other concerns.

If possible, residents are encouraged to register with FEMA before visiting a DRC.

The quickest way to apply for federal assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA mobile app.

You can also apply by phone at 800-621-3362 (voice, 711 or VRS) or 800-462-7585 (TTY).

The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available by pressing 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages.

Homeowners, renters and business owners in Chatham County who sustained damage or losses as a result of Hurricane Irma are eligible to register.

A DRC location will be set up soon at the Savannah Mall Library. Stay tuned for further details.