Donations, volunteers needed for Diaper Need Awareness Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In honor of Diaper Need Awareness Week, the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) is leading the effort to get diapers to families who need them.

The NDBN urges you to get involved by volunteering at a local diaper bank or simply making a monetary donation.

They also encourage you to take a step further by hosting a diaper drive virtually or locally.

This allows you to join forces with friends, organizations, churches or business to benefit the nearly 5.2 million babies age three or younger who live in poor or low-income families.

The overall mission is to raise awareness of diaper need so that all babies remain clean, dry and healthy.

For more information, visit the National Diaper Bank Network online or search #DiaperWeek on social media.

Check out a list of area diaper banks here:

GEORGIA

SOUTH CAROLINA