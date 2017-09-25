City of Savannah debuts two new fare free shuttle routes

SAVANNAH, Ga. On Monday the City of Savannah rolled out new ways for people to get around town.

The city’s ‘Connect on the Dot’ program debuted two new fare free shuttles for riders to take advantage of each day of the week.

The routes include to and from Forsyth Park to downtown Savannah and another routes that makes its way around the perimeter of the Historic District. Riders are able to requests their own personal stops along the way.

Expanding and changing routes are just one part of the city’s “Parking Matters” study in order to improve mobility and parking for tourists and locals alike.

Hours for the shuttles are listed below:

Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more about the routes and the program, click here.