Tybee Strong volunteers fix up homes of Irma victims

TYBEE ISLAND, GA – Tybee Strong volunteers spent the day Sunday fixing up homes belonging to victims of Tropical Storm Irma.

Some of these victims don’t have insurance to cover damages from the storm. Other people are now left without a place to sleep.

More than fifty volunteers spent the day picking up the pieces of these people’s homes and lives. One volunteer, Crystal Ford, brought her grandson with her to help out and learn a lesson that people can make an impact, no matter how small.

“Some of these people lost their own homes, lost their furniture, lost everything they had, and here they are giving to others. It’s not just about fixing their home, it’s about taking care of the community. I just want him to know that when people are hurting you’ve got to help them. And better to teach them while they’re young,” said Ford.

For some storm victims like Frannie Gallowoy, this act of kindness gives hope to those who just lost everything.

“It just validates your belief in humanity and faith and that out of this, it’s going to be okay. They’re going to be okay, spirits have just been uplifted by all the help, the joy the comfort of people who have just come by,” said Gallowoy.

Gallowoy told News 3 that these volunteers prove that a lot of strength, amongst a few, can go a long way.

“How can I have a pity party when you have hundreds of people that are here that don’t know me don’t know my neighbors, but they’re here as long as we need them and I just want to say thank you. Thank you,” said Gallowoy.

You can also sign up here to volunteer or to register if you need service or housing.