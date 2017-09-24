Trump travel ban expires Sunday; new restrictions expected

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is expected to announce new restrictions on travel to the United States as his ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries sunsets Sunday, 90 days after it went into effect.

The Department of Homeland Security has recommended the president sign off on new, more targeted restrictions on foreign nationals from countries it says refuse to share sufficient information with the U.S. or haven’t taken necessary security precautions.

That could range from a complete ban to more stringent screening measures for citizens of countries that haven’t complied with new U.S. benchmarks.

Officials haven’t said which countries or how many the new measures might affect.

The president met Friday with Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke and other top officials to discuss the plans.