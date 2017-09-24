Peace parade marches through Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA – Hundreds of people gathered from all over the country on Saturday to celebrate peace.

A procession of churches marched from Forsyth Park to River Street. People of all different races, religions and cultures, came together to sing their prayers and hopes for the future.

“We got the blacks, and the Hispanic community and the white community and just the worshipping community becoming one. Becoming one in a childlike procession of faith and praise,” said Steve Evans of the Episcopal Church.

Participants told News 3 they prayed for the City of Savannah, the churches and the Jewish nation, Israel.

People carried colorful banners, blew shofars and danced from one corner of the city to the other. Organizers described the processional as unlike any political protest or march this country has seen.

“We were here to lift up a standard, but it was a different kind of standard. It’s about unity. Unity against division. Having a voice that we stand together. At the end of the day, we are all American,” said Earl Hixon of Operation Save America.

Hixon also told News 3 that this parade was about taking a stand against those who choose violence over peace.

“All of us enjoy the same liberties, the same freedom, the sacrifices that have been made for all of us. It’s not about what side of the nation you’re not. It’s not,” said Hixon.

