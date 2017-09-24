BREAKING: 1 killed, 8 wounded in Tennessee church shooting

Watch live coverage from WKRN. Mobile viewer? Click here.

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed and eight others injured in what officials are calling a “mass casualty” incident at a church in Antioch, Tennessee on Sunday.

Metro police responded to Burnette Chapel Church of Christ around 11 a.m. this morning.

The preliminary investigation shows the gunman, whose identity has yet to be released, fatally shot one woman outside the church before opening fire inside the church and injuring at least 6 people in the shooting.

Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said another man then confronted the gunman and was pistol-whipped.

After the confrontation, authorities say the gunman then shot himself in the head.

All injured have been taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Metro police have yet to identify any of the victims but did say earlier in the day most of the injured are over 65 years old.

Church members who were not injured were still being interviewed by officers as of 1 p.m.

This is a mass casualty situation. All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 24, 2017

