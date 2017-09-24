2 found dead in Gwinnett County home

By Published:

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Two people have been found dead of gunshot wounds inside a home in Georgia’s Gwinnett County.

Police spokesman David Smith says officers responded shortly after noon Saturday and found the bodies of a man and a woman in the Lawrenceville area.

Smith says a family member came to the home to check on the residents but couldn’t make contact.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the relative looked through a back door and saw the middle-aged man dead of a gunshot wound and called 911. When officers arrived, Smith says they found an elderly woman also shot dead.

The incident is believed to be domestic. Smith says there’s a history of domestic-related calls at the home.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

