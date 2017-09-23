Maria to cause dangerous currents along US coast

Hurricane Maria is expected to soon create dangerous waves and strong rip currents along parts of the southeast U.S. coast as the Category 3 storm moves away from the Bahamas and into open water.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Maria continues to have maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kph). The core of the storm was about 175 miles (280 kilometers) east of San Salvador Island at 11 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern and central Bahamas continue to be under a tropical storm warning.

The storm is expected to slowly weaken while making a turn toward the north by late Saturday.

Swells are anticipated to increase along parts of the southeastern U.S. and Bermuda on Saturday.