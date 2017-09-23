Horse shot and killed in Cherokee County

CANTON, Ga. (AP) – A horse in Georgia’s Cherokee County has been shot and killed.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Friday at The Stables at Union Hill.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the horse’s owner is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

Authorities say the horse was an 8-year-old Irish Sport Show and suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The Cherokee Marshal’s Office is investigating the crime as an animal cruelty case. Anyone with information is asked to call 678-493-6203.

In response to the crime, the Milton Police Department is increasing its patrol presence in the city’s equestrian areas. Police are also advising Milton horse owners to consider modifying their turnout routine.