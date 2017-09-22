Tybee Strong volunteers sending help to victims of Irma

TYBEE ISLAND, GA – Help is on the way for victims of Tropical Storm Irma on Tybee Island.

Tybee Strong organizers are sending hundreds of volunteers out on Sunday to help clean up neighborhoods destroyed by the storm. The event started out as a furniture drive, but it turned into a nationwide outreach.

“This movement has reached tens of thousands of people due to people’s willingness to do anything from tell a story to lend a hand,” said Carter Luciani, Organizer of Tybee Strong.

Luciani told News 3 that the response on Facebook has been overwhelming, so they switched gears to help clean up homes before replacing lost items.

Luciani said, “a lot of us got to just resume our lives after the hurricane and these people certainly are not in that position so anybody that can walk, talk, smile, use a limb, come on. We’ve got a place for you for sure.”

Restoration crews will lead teams on Sunday to help with tasks such as: moving out water-logged mattresses, repairing floors and walls and cleaning up yards.

Luciani also told News 3, she hopes to get done in a few hours what would normally take weeks of work.

“If you’ve got many with a little bit of strength, you can provide a whole lot of strength to a few. There’s nothing this community can’t handle, in my opinion. They come together in a way that’s just beautiful,” said Luciani.

If you would like to volunteer, go to Nickie’s 1971 Bar and Grill between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday for your team assignment. Organizers want you to know that parking by the bar will be limited.