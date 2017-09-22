Trump hits NKorea with new sanctions

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump listens during a luncheon with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(NBC News) — President Trump is hitting North Korea with severe new sanctions and issuing an ultimatum to the world: If you do business with Kim Jung Un, the United States will not do business with you.

Sitting with the leaders of South Korea and Japan, the president announced an executive order cutting off any country that gets goods or labor from North Korea.

“It is unacceptable that others financially support this criminal rogue regime,” President Trump said Thursday.

This time, even China has signed on, after President Trump spent months calling for the country to help pressure its close ally.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2xiwYo1

