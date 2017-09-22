Traffic Advisory: Talmadge Bridge inspections begin next week

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting Monday, September 25, lane closures will be installed on the Talmadge Bridge for a routine bridge inspection.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT), the closures will last through Saturday, October 7.

A contractor will be performing the inspection, utilizing northbound and southbound lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Georgia DOT urges motorists to reduce speeds and use extreme caution through this work zone.

Message signs, barrels and/or cones will be utilized to alert the public of the upcoming changes. All work is weather contingent.

Visit www.dot.ga.gov for more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s