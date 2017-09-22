Traffic Advisory: Talmadge Bridge inspections begin next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting Monday, September 25, lane closures will be installed on the Talmadge Bridge for a routine bridge inspection.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT), the closures will last through Saturday, October 7.

A contractor will be performing the inspection, utilizing northbound and southbound lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Georgia DOT urges motorists to reduce speeds and use extreme caution through this work zone.

Message signs, barrels and/or cones will be utilized to alert the public of the upcoming changes. All work is weather contingent.

Visit www.dot.ga.gov for more information.