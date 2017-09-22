Study: Binge drinking in college may increase risk of unemployment

A new study reveals that binge drinking in college could lower the chance of finding a job after graduation.

Researchers at Tel Aviv University and Cornell University followed 800 students who graduated from college between 2014 and 2016.

Students who engaged in binge drinking four times a month had a slightly lower, six percent, probability of finding jobs than their peers.

Those who drank heavily six times a month increased their risk of unemployment by 10 percent.

The study was published in the ‘Journal of Applied Psychology.’