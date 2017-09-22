Savannah-Chatham schools release proposed make-up schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School Systems announced they have proposed 6 make-up days to replace lost instructional time due to school closures for the Solar Eclipse on Aug. 21 and evacuation for Hurricane Irma from Sept. 8-15. They say students have missed a total of 7 instructional days.

School officials say they want to “ensure ample preparation for high school GMAS – End of Course Assessments.”

The proposed change to the school year calendar is subject to board approval and school officials will present the proposal during a Special Called Meeting scheduled for Sept. 25, at 3:30 p.m. at the Whitney Administrative Complex, Bldg. G, located at 2 Laura Avenue in Savannah.

In addition to the already approved “Designated Make-up Days in November,” four additional instructional days will be proposed during the first semester of the 2017-18 academic school year calendar:

10/09/2017 (Currently designated as a Staff Planning Day)

11/20/2017 (Designated Make Up Day)

11/21/2017 (Designated Make Up Day)

12/18/2017 (Currently designated as School Staff/Student Holiday)

12/19/2017 (Currently designated as School Staff/Student Holiday)

12/20/2017 (Currently designated as School Staff/Student Holiday)

School officials proposed that in addition to those changes, the winter holiday period will include a School Staff/Student Holiday on Jan. 2. A Staff Planning Day would occur on Jan. 3 with students returning to class for the start of second semester on Jan. 4.

Free lunches for students:

Students will be able to eat lunch for free on school days starting Sept. 22 through Sept. 29. Parents are not required to do anything for their students to receive the free lunch. It is being provided as part of the FEMA response to the disaster declaration Georgia received due to Hurricane Irma.

SCCPSS Nutrition Services already provides a free breakfast to all students year round.