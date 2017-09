MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (CNN) — Police in Myrtle Beach served a search warrant at a home Thursday night in connection to the case. Police suspect foul play in disappearance of an 11-month-old child.

Authorities say the child has not been seen since July.

Police add that suspects have been identified, but did not elaborate further.

No one has been charged in the child’s disappearance, and authorities say the public is not in danger.