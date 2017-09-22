Police release new details into deadly shooting of deaf man

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department released new details Thursday from the ongoing investigation of an officer-involved shooting.

Tuesday, Madgiel Sanchez, 35, was shot on his front porch after two officers went to the home to check on a hit-and-run involving Sanchez’s father.

When they got to the home, they were greeted by Sanchez’s father, who didn’t speak English, and Sanchez, who was holding a metal pipe.

“It was designed to be a weapon, it was a fairly large weapon,” said Oklahoma City Police Chief Bill Citty.

Authorities say Lt. Matthew Lindsey and Sgt. Christopher Barnes ordered Sanchez to drop the weapon and get on the ground, but he continued to move toward them.

That’s when Lt. Lindsey deployed his taser and Sgt. Barnes shot his firearm. Police say the taser did not connect.

Sanchez was shot and pronounced dead the scene.

Investigators say they learned after the shooting that Sanchez was deaf and could not hear their commands.

Read more here.