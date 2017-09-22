Plans underway for new Chatham County Police Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Plans are moving forward to create a new Chatham County Police Department. The designs for logos and badges have already been unveiled.

Today, commissioners approved the purchase of 20 new police cruisers for $555,000.

A search team is also seeking a new police chief, and ten candidates have been recruited so far.

The county says they plan to staff officers at precincts in Whitfield, Islands and West Chatham. County leaders say their approach to policing will be community focused.

“They’re gonna be out there and on the streets, because that’s what we promised the public and that’s what we’re gonna do,” says Lee Smith, Chatham County Manager.

Smith says the county will now focus on purchasing new vests and weapons. The new police department must be operational by February 1, 2018.