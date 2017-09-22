Our Hometown: 2017 Latin Music Festival at Shelter Cove

It’s a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month through music, dance and food.

Sunday, October 15, join La Isla Magazine and The Low Country Immigration Coalition as they present the 2017 Latin Music Festival.

The 6th annual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Hilton Head’s Shelter Cove Community Park.

Bring the family to enjoy a day of professional salsa lessons, dancing competitions, and more!

Sponsors and volunteers are still needed!

Click here if you’d like to help– or want more information.

Advertisement