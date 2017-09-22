NEWS 3 UPDATE: Dozens of ethics violation charges against Savannah businessman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In an update to a News 3 investigation, a Savannah businessman faces 38 charges of ethics violations by the state’s Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.

David Simons, who referred to himself as a “political consultant” is accused of acting as a lobbyist for two construction companies while working as a paid adviser to elected officials. Those companies were awarded lucrative contracts with the City of Savannah and Chatham County.

The initial complaint against Simons was filed by the organization Common Cause in 2014.

WSAV’s Dave Kartunen uncovered numerous claims of unregistered lobbying in a lengthy News 3 investigation in 2015.

Ethics violations can lead to hefty fines or sanctions by the state commission.