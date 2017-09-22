Mysterious ghost ship washes ashore in Florida

MELBOURNE BEACH, Florida (WESH) — What some folks are calling a ghost ship has taken up eerie residence on Florida’s Melbourne Beach.

The ship appears to have been blown hundreds of miles by Hurricane Irma, and it’s unknown if there were any survivors.

The big, two-masted sailboat has drawn dozens of curiosity-seekers.

One woman couldn’t resist peeking in. She reported seeing a mannequin, a big velvet rose, and a sign that says the beatings will continue until morale improves.

“It just looks abandoned and like the pirates just jumped ship and took off,” nearby resident Debbie Manzella said.

Authorities have traced the boat’s homeport to Key West, which was pounded by Hurricane Irma. The sheriff’s office has identified the owner, and said he’s in jail in Monroe County, where Key West is located.

